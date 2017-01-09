Md. Man Given 14 Year Sentence For Pimping Out 15-Year-Old

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Maryland man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison after being found guilty of pimping out a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Andrew Davila was given a 175 month sentence on a transportation of a minor for prostitution charge. He was also given 25 years of supervised release following his sentence, along with being ordered to register as a sex offender.

“Davila will be locked in a federal cell until the year 2030 for exploiting a vulnerable child,” said U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein. “Time and again, we see that tragedy awaits some children who use the internet without parental supervision.”

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland’s Office, Davila recruited a 15-year-old girl through Instagram for prostitution.

Over a three month period, authorities found that Davila pimped out the girl in Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia, using a fake name and age.

Authorities also found that Davila told the girl how to find customers and set prices she should charge for her services. He also transported and paid for others to transport the victim across multiple states.

Davila was arrested in April 2015, and following his arrest, authorities say his mother, Maria Elena Davila, admitted she erased items from his KIK account, which was used to communicate with the victim.

Elsie Liseth Pazmino and John David Hamlett were also named as co-conspirators in this case, and were sentenced for their part.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook