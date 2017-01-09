Police: Driver In Edgewater Crash Fled After Passenger Was Ejected

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on Solomons Island Road, in which they say the driver fled the scene after their passenger was ejected.

Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the scene around 9:42 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a 2002 gray Honda Civic with Maryland plates 6FWS67 was traveling southbound “at a very high rate of speed” when it spun out on a right turn and went off the road, striking a ditch and going airborne. That’s when the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.

He was taken by helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore with serious injuries, though he is expected to survive. He has been identified as 22-year-old Secundito Diaz.

Police say the driver left the scene. Police patrol units, K9 and helicopter assisted with a search of the area but were unable to locate him. The investigation indicates he was last seen in the area of the Admiral Cochrane Drive Spring Hill Suites calling for ride.

Alcohol is also believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

