Voice Of The Terps Johnny Holliday Talks Trimble, Big Ten & More

One of the nation’s most versatile broadcasters, Johnny Holliday is in his 36th season as the play-by-play voice of the University of Maryland.
Holliday joined Ed and Ken to talk about the Terps and the latest Big Ten challenges.
Overall Holliday says, “I think things are going good. The freshman are playing magnificently. Melo Trimble is Melo Trimble, and you get a couple of these big guys back and that’s what you want to be doing; playing your best basketball as you head into February and March.”
Holliday previews the teams upcoming game against Indiana, Damonte Dodd’s return and more.
