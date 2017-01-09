Closings and Delays Click Here For Listings

Weather Blog: Warmer Temps On Their Way For This Week

January 9, 2017 10:00 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk Weather Blog

A very cold weekend, and start to the week which will end abruptly by later tomorrow! Much warmer air will begin flooding into the region, and by tomorrow night we will stay above freezing for the rest of the week.

We will likely reach 52 on Wednesday, but perhaps 62 by Thursday! Some showers may also come with those mild temperatures as well. Tomorrow may also bring a brief period of some freezing drizzle or flurries, to areas north and west of the city, until it warms up just enough for some plain rain showers. It will likely take til Saturday for the thermometer to get back to normal.

Bob Turk

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia