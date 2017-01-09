Weather Blog: Warmer Temps On Their Way For This Week

A very cold weekend, and start to the week which will end abruptly by later tomorrow! Much warmer air will begin flooding into the region, and by tomorrow night we will stay above freezing for the rest of the week.

We will likely reach 52 on Wednesday, but perhaps 62 by Thursday! Some showers may also come with those mild temperatures as well. Tomorrow may also bring a brief period of some freezing drizzle or flurries, to areas north and west of the city, until it warms up just enough for some plain rain showers. It will likely take til Saturday for the thermometer to get back to normal.

Bob Turk