Authorities Searching For Prisoner Who Walked Off Work Detail

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are actively searching for a prisoner who walked away from his work detail in Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.
The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reports 35-year-old Samuel Mumford was part of a work crew from the Baltimore City Correctional Center who were working at Druid Hill Park.
Mumford, who is in prison on drug related charges, reportedly ran away from his work crew at 12:45 p.m., and got into a waiting grey Acura TL.
Anyone who spots Mumford or knows of his whereabouts is told to call 911.
