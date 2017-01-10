Best Restaurants In Baltimore For Valentine’s Day 2017

By Joel Furches Valentines Day can be a tricky holiday to plan. Your job doesn’t give you the day off, so the time you have to do things is restrictive – and if you are single, there is always the pressure to get a date. Let us make things a little easier for you by suggesting a few nearby restaurants which are sure to give you and your date a good time on this romantic occasion. Any of these locations will provide the comfort and atmosphere appropriate for an intimate date. Select one from this list and make early reservations for two. There are even a few you could swing into on the fly and still be able to grab a table. Take a look.

www.charlestonrestaurant.com 1000 Lancaster St.Baltimore, MD 21202(410) 332-7373 One of the highest-rated dining establishments in Baltimore, Charleston is the epitome of Fine Dining. Pamper yourself and your date within this luxurious space that looks like it might be the dining area of a mansion, where the tables are draped in cloth, the chairs are upholstered, the floor is carpeted, and the walls are lined with stained wood wine racks. Speaking of wine, Charleston has a world-class selection of this cherished beverage, so be certain to check out its wine list to set the Valentine mood. Food-wise, Charleston is known for its New American cuisine, much of which is the invention of its famed chef and owner, Cindy Wolf. So if you want to treat your date to luxury and originality, you might think about making an early reservation at Charleston.

www.henningerstavern.com 1812 Bank St.Baltimore, MD 21231(410) 342-2172 Imagine sitting in the dining room of a quaint tavern. The walls around you are covered in art – both paintings and photographs. The music overhead is a moody jazz, and the lighting is just right for romance. This is exactly the atmosphere you will find if you have your Valentine’s day at Henniger’s Tavern. As a pub, the drink selection at Henniger’s is broad and liable to have something that appeals to practically anyone. It wouldn’t be a Baltimore if it didn’t serve quality seafood; but in addition to this, Henniger’s offers light bar fare and gastropub food. Because Henniger’s is still a lesser-known treasure, tucked back on a quiet street in historic Fell’s Point, you’re liable to be able to grab a seat on February 14th without first making a reservation. If you’re looking for a food recommendation from its original menu, try the rabbit sausage or the vegetarian red curry.

As a venue, Woodberry Kitchen is unique. The restaurant is a converted factory, which as been stylized to fit the rustic farm-to-table food the restaurant presents, all cooked with fresh ingredients from local farms. The inside has open brick walls, stone columns and rustic wood paneling with intimate wooden tables complete with real candle burning in the center. The food, as you might imagine, is savory "New American" fare, and the service is known to be attentive and friendly. Woodberry Kitchen has plenty of space, but they are popular enough that you will want to get reservations well in advance if you hope to grab a table on Valentine's Day.

www.gertrudesbaltimore.com 10 Art Museum DriveBaltimore, MD 21218(410) 889-3399 Eating at Gertrude’s is a terrific idea for a Valentine’s Day date – especially if you eat there during the day. Gertrude’s is a high-class establishment located in the Baltimore Museum of Art, overlooking the sculpture garden. If the weather is good, you can even get a table on the patio looking right down at the sculptures. Either way, this location makes for a great romantic experience. The restaurant has a stylish and classy atmosphere, superb New American food and a generous cocktail menu. Gertrude’s is well known for its brunch, so an early Valentine’s date might pay off. Afterwards (or before), take a stroll through the museum and let the beauty of the art set the mood.