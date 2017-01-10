Buck Showalter Talks Pitching, Playoffs, Puppies & More

Orioles manager Buck Showalter joined Ken and Ed this morning live from mini camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Buck began by talking about the importance of the mini camp before spring training, saying, “It’s a way for the new coaches to get the lay of the land. It’s a way to get ahead of the curve a little bit and we’ve got a great return for it. If there’s something to get ahead of medically, you want to do it now and not wait until March.”

Roger McDowell and Alan Mills join the Orioles this season. Buck discussed the hiring of the new coaches saying, “we really like the idea of looking from within. Just like the players…we’re always going to look in the organization first.”

Buck also comments on new Orioles player Welington Castillo. He said, “He’s a good teammate, throws really well and is an offensive threat. He’s a pleaser. He’s going to out of his way to create a good relationship with the pitchers and he’s got a great personality. He’s kind of come into his own in the last year or so. The thing I like about Wellington is he works on whatever weaknesses may attack him.”

Buck also talks NFL playoffs, the College Football National Championship, puppies, farms and more.

Tune in to hear more from the skipper live from Orioles mini camp: