DNR Ice Cutter Called In To Help Smith Island

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — With the ice building around Smith Island and Crisfield, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources dispatched its ice cutter to help.
Media outlets report the ice cutter, named J. Millard Tawes, cut a path Monday through the thickening ice in the Chesapeake Bay. State officials say the ice was between 2-3 inches thick, making it dangerous for the ferry and mail boats that run in the area.
Since Smith Island is only accessible by boat or air, the ice cutter was essential to make travel easier for those who live on the island.
