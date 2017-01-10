DNR Ice Cutter Called In To Help Smith Island

January 10, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Department Of Natural Resources, Maryland Department Of Natural Resources, Smith Island

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — With the ice building around Smith Island and Crisfield, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources dispatched its ice cutter to help.

Media outlets report the ice cutter, named J. Millard Tawes, cut a path Monday through the thickening ice in the Chesapeake Bay. State officials say the ice was between 2-3 inches thick, making it dangerous for the ferry and mail boats that run in the area.

Since Smith Island is only accessible by boat or air, the ice cutter was essential to make travel easier for those who live on the island.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia