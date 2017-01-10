Dylann Roof Sentenced To Death For Charleston Church Shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing 9 black church members after opening fire at a Charleston church. He is the first to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.
The jury reached the sentencing verdict just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, after hours of deliberations.
The jurors’ decision had to be unanimous. If they were unable to agree, a life sentence would have been automatically imposed.
In his closing argument, Roof did not ask for mercy or forgiveness and told the jury he felt like he had to carry out the slayings during a Bible study on June 17, 2015.
“I still feel like I had to do it,” Roof said.
