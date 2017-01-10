Fmr. Md. Delegate, Councilman Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland Delegate and Prince George’s County Councilman has pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges.

42-year-old William Alberto Campos Escobar’s guilty plea was related to taking bribes as part of his official duties, according to a release from U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland’s Office.

As part of his plea agreement, Campos will have to pay restitution of at least $340,000.

His sentencing is set for April 10, where he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the conspiracy charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison for bribery.

Campos was elected as Prince George’s County Councilman for District 2 in 2004, where he served until being elected as a Maryland General Assembly Delegate in 2014. He resigned from that position in September 2015.

During his time as a councilman, the county allowed council members to award $100,000 in grant funds to non-profit organizations.

According to his plea agreement, Campos accepted bribes for awarding grant funds to organizations.

In one case, Campos admitted to accepting a $3,000 bribe to award $5,000 in grant funds to an organization.

During an undercover operation, Campos again accepted a bribe to give out grant funds, as well as sought campaign contribution to another candidate’s campaign.

Campos also admitted he received more than $20,000 in bribes in exchange for $325,000 in grant money.

