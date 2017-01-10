Freezing Rain Advisory For Much Of Central Maryland 6 P.M.-1 A.M.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A freezing rain advisory has been put in place for much of central Maryland Tuesday night.
The advisory is from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning, for Carroll, Allegany, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick, & Washington Counties.
*Freezing Rain Advisory* from 6PM-1AM tonight: Carroll, Allegany, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…—
Chelsea Ingram WJZ (@ChelseaWJZ) January 10, 2017
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook