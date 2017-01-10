FIRSTWARNINGWX: Freezing Rain Advisory from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for many Maryland counties

Freezing Rain Advisory For Much Of Central Maryland 6 P.M.-1 A.M.

January 10, 2017 2:57 PM
Filed Under: Freezing Rain Advisory, Maryland, Weather, Winter weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A freezing rain advisory has been put in place for much of central Maryland Tuesday night.

The advisory is from 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesday into Wednesday morning, for Carroll, Allegany, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Frederick, & Washington Counties.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia