Harford County Announces Day Of Remembrance For Slain Deputies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County will hold a day of remembrance for two Harford County sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty in February 2016.
Harford County Executive Glassman made the announcement Tuesday morning during the annual state of the county address.
The day of remembrance will be for deputies Pat Dailey and Mark Logsdon, who were fatally shot after responding to a Panera restaurant in Abingdon for a report of a disturbed man.
RELATED: Wife of Gunned Down Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy Speaks
The shooter, David Evans, was later shot and killed by other responding deputies.
RELATED: 2 Deputies Killed In Shopping Center Shootout; Suspect Also Dead
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook