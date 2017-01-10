FIRSTWARNINGWX: Freezing Rain Advisory from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for many Maryland counties

Harford County Announces Day Of Remembrance For Slain Deputies

January 10, 2017 7:30 PM
Filed Under: deputies killed, mark Logsdon, Pat Dailey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County will hold a day of remembrance for two Harford County sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty in February 2016.

Harford County Executive Glassman made the announcement Tuesday morning during the annual state of the county address.

The day of remembrance will be for deputies Pat Dailey and Mark Logsdon, who were fatally shot after responding to a Panera restaurant in Abingdon for a report of a disturbed man.

The shooter, David Evans, was later shot and killed by other responding deputies.

