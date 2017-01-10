FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory for some Md. counties until 11 a.m.

Maryland Delegate Convicted Of Driving While Impaired

January 10, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: Richard Impallaria, Wocester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland delegate from Essex has been convicted of driving while intoxicated in Ocean City.

Media outlets report Del. Richard Impallaria is scheduled for sentencing on March 10.

Impallaria pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial in Wocester County Court. He was found guilty on Jan. 4.

Ocean City Police say officers saw Impallaria open a container of alcohol inside his truck on Aug. 18. Police say Impallaria failed field sobriety tests and was later found to have a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.07 percent.

The Republican delegate was in Ocean City for the Maryland Association of Counties convention.

Impallaria is chairman of Harford County’s House delegation and serves on the Economic Matters Committee. His subcommittee assignments include the alcoholic beverages subcommittee.

Neither Impallaria, nor his attorney, Frank Benvenuto, could be reached for comment on Monday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

