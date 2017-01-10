Police Investigating A Fatal Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating a fatal shooting in East Baltimore.
Police were called to the 2109 McElderry Street for reports of a shooting. The address is listed as A Cut Above Barber Shop. Police say upon arrival at the location, an officer located a 26 year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
The victim was assessed by medics and transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say three suspects shot the victim before fleeing the area in a red four-door Nissan. Homicide detectives are investigating the murder.
Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to this case to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
This story is being updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook