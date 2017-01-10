Police Investigating ‘Execution Style’ Shooting In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search continues for a trio of masked suspects, accused of murdering a man execution style. The chilling crime happened inside an East Baltimore barber shop.

Rick Ritter has more on the search for the suspects and the newly released surveillance video. A man waiting to get his haircut, and shot several times in a business full of employees and other customers. Police are hoping surveillance video can get the alleged killers behind bars.

Police were called to the 2109 McElderry Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting. Police say upon arrival at the location, an officer located a 26-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Investigators say new surveillance video shows three masked men were walking into an East Baltimore barber shop, before gunning down their intended victim at point-blank range.

“That’s three killers on the streets, right now, free to harm anyone else,” says Baltimore City Police Spokesman, T.J. Smith.

The surveillance video even shows one of the suspects walking back the barber shop inside a second time to fire more shots, before running away. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the three masked men then took off in a 4-door red Nissan, and they are still on the run.

Police were close to tracking down the vehicle just minutes after the shooting, and just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

An off-duty officer spots the vehicle: “Stuck in traffic right now, right in front of monument and rose, got the three suspects in it. I’m in my personal vehicle trying to get closer to get a tag. They just shot someone in that barber shop right there.”

A chilling murder, which marks the city’s eighth homicide, just ten days into the new year.

“Anyone that might of seen anything, I mean you’re almost obligated at this point to call police because this could be your family member,” says Smith.

Police believe the shooting was targeted, as several other people were inside the barber shop. but no one else was injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with additional information related to this case to call 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

