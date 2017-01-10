Sentencing Set In Sniper-Style Slaying Of Former Girlfriend

Frazier pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the May 2015 slaying of 24-year-old Lena Titus. He said at his plea hearing he’s been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress and bipolar disorder.

Prosecutors say Frazier shot Titus with a rifle from a second-story window as she drove up to the house, and then came outside and blasted her with a shotgun as she tried to flee on foot.

Investigators say Frazier texted friends before and after the shooting. One message read, “Lena is here. It’s time to take action.”