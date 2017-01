Winter Weather Advisory For Some Md. Counties Through 11 AM A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some Maryland counties -- including parts of Howard, Baltimore, Carroll and Harford.

Bomb Threats Reported At Baltimore JCC And Around USSeveral Jewish Community Centers across the country are evacuated, as bomb threats are called. At least two of those centers are right here in Maryland. That call came into the Jewish Community Center on Park Heights Ave. just before noon. The center had to scramble to evacuate everyone.