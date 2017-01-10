Weather Blog: Dry, Cloudy Tuesday After Early Winter Advisory

January 10, 2017 12:30 PM By Chelsea Ingram
Chelsea Ingram Weather Blog

Snow showers rolled through early Tuesday prompting a brief winter weather advisory for areas north and west of town. With the showers moving out, this will leave the balance of the day mainly dry and cloudy.

Tuesday night, as some warmer air moves in, some showers will develop. There may still be enough cold air at the surface in spots late in the night for a freezing rain to occur (north and west of Baltimore).

Some of the high resolution modeling earlier on Tuesday did show that there is potential for freezing rain in northern Baltimore & Carroll Counties. We will keep a close eye on this trend and a freezing rain advisory may need to be issued.

