Woman Searches For Missing ‘Tripod’ Dog Near BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A woman is frantically searching for her missing 3-legged dog after he sprinted away from her at the airport.

The dog, named Falcon, was coming to Baltimore to be taken to his new forever home, arriving at BWI around midnight on Saturday. When the owner went put a leash on the dog and remove him from his crate at baggage claim, something spooked him and he bolted out the door.

The owner spent hours searching for the dog around the neighborhood, even seeing Falcon a few times before he took off again.

A professional trapper from Houston has been called in to help track down the pet.

The owner says before they adopted Falcon, he was hit by a car which caused major nerve damage to his front leg, which he then had to have amputated.

Rescuers found Falcon in a trash pile with his sister Frenchie. While his leg was being amputated, vets found several pellets in his chest, presumably from someone shooting at the dog with a pellet gun.

If you see the dog, you are asked to call the dog’s owner, Erin, at 814-203-9537.

