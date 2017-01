BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Fire Department confirms two people were transported to Shock Trauma following a head on collision in Linthicum.

The incident occurred at Nursery Road and Eleanor Avenue in Anne Arundel County. The roadway has reopened.

The two involved have serious but non-life threatening injuries.

