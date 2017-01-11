Baltimore, U.S. Reach Consent Decree Over Policing

BALTIMORE (AP) — A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says the city and the U.S. Justice Department have reached an agreement on a consent decree that will require the city reform its police department.

Anthony McCarthy said Wednesday that the negotiations are done but the deal has not yet been signed.

Justice Department began an investigation of the police department’s patterns and practices after the death in 2015 of a 25-year-old black man, Freddie Gray. He was fatally injured in the back of a police van. Six police officers were charged in his arrest and death, but there were no convictions.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch is expected to speak on community policing at the University of Baltimore Law School, as well as meet with community members, law enforcement and other local officials.

The city and the federal government reached an agreement in principle when a Justice Department report released in August found pervasive civil rights violations by the police department.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)