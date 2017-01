BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help identifying a burglary suspect who broke into a southwest Baltimore home.

On December 22, the unknown suspect stole several TV’s, electronics and clothing from a home in the 400 block of Thornfield Road.

The suspect was seen on surveillance after the burglary. Anyone with information to identify the suspect is asked to call the southwest district detectives at 410-396-2488.

