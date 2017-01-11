Fmr. Police Chief Returns To Fill Baltimore Co. Vacancy

January 11, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Chief, Baltimore County Police Department, James Johnson, Jim Johnson, Terrence Sheridan, Terry Sheridan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore County chief of police will be returning to fill the open police chief job.

It was announced Wednesday that Terrence B. Sheridan will take over as Baltimore County chief of police after James W. Johnson’s retirement on January 31.

Sheridan is set to serve for the remainder of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s term, which ends December 2018.

Sheridan previously served as Baltimore County’s police chief from 1996 to 2007.

He is currently serving as Law Enforcement Advisor to the United States Department of Homeland Security, Intelligence and Analysis Division.

Kamenetz stated in a release:

“Jim Johnson served this County faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well. I’m excited that Terry Sheridan has agreed to return as Chief. His impressive resume and impeccable reputation will assure that we continue to maintain the highest standard of service that we expect from our police department.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia