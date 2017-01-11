Fmr. Police Chief Returns To Fill Baltimore Co. Vacancy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore County chief of police will be returning to fill the open police chief job.

It was announced Wednesday that Terrence B. Sheridan will take over as Baltimore County chief of police after James W. Johnson’s retirement on January 31.

Sheridan is set to serve for the remainder of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s term, which ends December 2018.

Sheridan previously served as Baltimore County’s police chief from 1996 to 2007.

He is currently serving as Law Enforcement Advisor to the United States Department of Homeland Security, Intelligence and Analysis Division.

Kamenetz stated in a release:

“Jim Johnson served this County faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well. I’m excited that Terry Sheridan has agreed to return as Chief. His impressive resume and impeccable reputation will assure that we continue to maintain the highest standard of service that we expect from our police department.”

