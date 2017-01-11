Maryland Delegate Resigns From House Of Delegates

January 11, 2017 11:15 AM
Filed Under: 2017 general assembly, House Of Delegates, Michael Vaughn, Prince George's County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland state delegate resigned less than an hour before the 2017 General Assembly convened its session Wednesday.

The Baltimore Sun reports Del. Michael L. Vaughn, a Prince George’s County Democrat, resigned effective immediately.

Vaughn, who joined the legislature in 2003, cited “ongoing health challenges” as the reason for his resignation in a brief letter sent to House Speaker Michael E. Busch, according to The Sun.

