Maryland Teacher Of The Year Becomes National Finalist

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Maryland teacher has already received high honors here in the state, but is now getting national recognition.
Athanasia Kyriakakos is an art teacher at Baltimore City’s Mergenthaler Vocational Technical high school. She earned Baltimore’s teacher of the year before being named the top teacher in Maryland back in October.
Kyriakakos is now one of four finalist for National Teacher of the Year, which will be announced in a White House ceremony in May.
