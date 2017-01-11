Md. Congressmen Request Hearing After Deadly School Bus Crashes

January 11, 2017 1:24 PM
Filed Under: deadly school bus crash, school bus crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three congressmen are requesting a hearing on school bus safety after deadly crashes in Maryland and Tennessee.

In Wednesday’s letter, Democratic Maryland Congressmen Elijah Cummings and Republican John Duncan and Democrat Steve Cohen of Tennessee requested the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure hearing.

The letter cites a Nov. 22 crash in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that left six school children dead and a Nov. 1 crash in Baltimore that left six people dead.

The letter notes that both drivers had had previous crashes, and that the Baltimore driver had health issues and was operating with a suspended commercial license.

The congressmen suggest exploring whether any changes to federal law are needed.

