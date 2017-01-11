Orioles Pitcher Logan Verrett On Minicamp And Trying To Make The Opening Day Roster

Logan Verrett is a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.

Logan joined Ed and Rob live from Orioles minicamp Sarasota to talk about trying to find a role on the O’s roster.

Logan started by talking about what is happening at Orioles minicamp saying “it’s pretty laid back we got out and get some throwing in, you have the option to throw off the mound if you want to…we have some new faces down here and obviously I’m one of them, it’s really just a good chance to meet everybody and get acquainted so you don’t have to do that when spring training rolls around.”

Logan was asked about his time with the O’s in 2015 and being around a winning culture with the Mets saying “in 2015 when I was here with the Orioles in spring training I enjoyed my time this was and is a great team with some good leaders on it…this team has a lot of good guys with good characters and I think it all starts with Buck and trickles down.”