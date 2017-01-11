SCHOOL DELAYS : Click Here For The Latest School Delays & Closings

Orioles Pitcher Logan Verrett On Minicamp And Trying To Make The Opening Day Roster

January 11, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: AL East, Baltimore Orioles, Logan Verrett, mlb, Orioles Minicamp

Logan Verrett is a pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles.

Logan joined Ed and Rob live from Orioles minicamp Sarasota to talk about trying to find a role on the O’s roster.

Logan started by talking about what is happening at Orioles minicamp saying “it’s pretty laid back we got out and get some throwing in, you have the option to throw off the mound if you want to…we have some new faces down here and obviously I’m one of them, it’s really just a good chance to meet everybody and get acquainted so you don’t have to do that when spring training rolls around.”

Logan was asked about his time with the O’s in 2015 and being around a winning culture with the Mets saying “in 2015 when I was here with the Orioles in spring training I enjoyed my time this was and is a great team with some good leaders on it…this team has a lot of good guys with good characters and I think it all starts with Buck and trickles down.”

More from The Norris & Long Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia