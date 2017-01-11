Police: Deaths Of Md. Man, Woman Found In Home ‘Suspicious’

January 11, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Prince George County, Suspicious Deaths

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A man and woman have been found dead inside a Prince George’s County home, and police are investigating their deaths as “suspicious.”

The Greenbelt Police Department says the man and woman were found Tuesday evening. There were no signs of forced entry to the home, and police say they believe the deceased individuals knew each other.

No further information has been released.

