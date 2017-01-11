Police: Mother, Child Found Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide

Investigators believe Ericka Joseph shot and killed her daughter before turning the gun on herself.
Ericka Joseph’s brother, Tony Williams, told news outlets that she was divorced and retired from the military. He says Akili lived with her father in Bogota, Colombia, and was visiting for the holidays.
The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2jD30Vc ) reports the father was supposed to pick her up Tuesday to return home.
