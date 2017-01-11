Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted on York Road

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman that occurred last Thursday in the 7000 block of York Road in Towson.
Officers say around 7:40 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman from behind as she was walking southbound on York Road near Dumbarton Road and sexually assaulted her and then fled northbound on York Road.
The woman got a nearby resident to call police. The woman was able to describe the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion, 5-feet 3 inches to 5-feet 5-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information on this crime or suspect is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
