Police: Woman Sexually Assaulted on York Road

January 11, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County Crime, York Road

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are investigating the sexual assault of a 23-year-old woman that occurred last Thursday in the 7000 block of York Road in Towson.

Officers say around 7:40 p.m., an unknown man approached a woman from behind as she was walking southbound on York Road near Dumbarton Road and sexually assaulted her and then fled northbound on York Road.

The woman got a nearby resident to call police. The woman was able to describe the suspect as a black man with a medium complexion, 5-feet 3 inches to 5-feet 5-inches tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on this crime or suspect is asked to contact Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020. Anyone with information on this case can also submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

