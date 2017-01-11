See How Secret Service Prepares For Inauguration Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just nine days, the United States Secret Service will embark on it’s biggest security mission; Inauguration Day.

Every four years, the presidential inauguration brings the task of protecting the president-elect and thousands of people attending the event.

WJZ’s Marcus Washington went to the nation’s Capitol to speak with Secret Service officials about security preparations on the big day.

An estimated 800,000 people are scheduled to attend, making security the number one priority for the U.S. Secret Service.

The planning for the inauguration started back in June 2016, months before a winner was announced in the presidential election.

Miles of roads surrounding the Capitol will be blocked off and or limited to vehicles, with security covering nearly ever step in uniform, some in plain clothes.

For many people who live and work in the district, Inauguration Day is a day that they want to avoid, because of the crowds and traffic.

