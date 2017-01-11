Suspect Arrested for Westfield Wheaton Mall Double Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Montgomery County Police Department arrested Angelo Lamont Jackson, age 17, of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village, with the homicides of two victims that occurred Tuesday at the Westfield Wheaton Mall.

On Tuesday, January 10 around 3:17 p.m., police received a 911 call for an assault and possible stabbings that had just occurred inside of the Westfield Wheaton Mall located at 11160 Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton. Officers located two males on the lower level of the mall suffering from apparent stab wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

One of the victims has been identified as Angel Alfredo Pineda-Gomez, age 24 , of Silver Spring. The second victim’s identity has not been confirmed.

Mall video surveillance also captured Jackson and the two victims engaging in a physical altercation in the lower level of the mall a short time before the stabbings occurred. This altercation was broken up bystanders.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday afternoon as he left his Montgomery Village residence. He was transported to the Central Processing Unit and is being held without bond.

Investigators continue to work to confirm a motive for the stabbings. Jackson is being charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder.

The investigation of these homicides is ongoing. Detectives urge anyone who may have information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For those who wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crimes Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A mugshot of Jackson will not be released because he is a juvenile.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook