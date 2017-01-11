Suspect Sketch For Sexual Assault, Robbery Of 58-Year-Old Released

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released a sketch of the suspect wanted for sexually assaulting a 58-year-old woman before stealing her money and jewelry early Tuesday morning.

Police say the sexual assault occurred at 1:30 a.m., in the 5700 block of Loch Raven Blvd.

The victim told police she was walking along the road when a man approached her from behind.

The suspect then assaulted the woman, before sexually assaulting her, according to police.

After sexually assaulting the woman, police were told the suspect stole her money and jewelry before leaving.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 30 years old, who is 6-feet tall, with a slim build. The suspect was last seen wearing a tan jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410)396-2076 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

