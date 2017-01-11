Victim In Barber Shop ‘Execution-Style’ Shooting Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was murdered ‘execution-style’ inside an east Baltimore barber shop Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Cody Boyd was waiting to get a haircut at A Cut Above All barber shop, when a trio of masked suspects ran into the barber shop, and shot Boyd several times in a business full of employees and other customers.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and are hoping surveillance video can help bring the killers behind bars.

The surveillance video even shows one of the suspects walking back the barber shop inside a second time to fire more shots, before running away.

Police say the three masked men then took off in a 4-door red Nissan, and they are still on the run.

Police were close to tracking down the vehicle just minutes after the shooting, and just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

An off-duty officer spots the vehicle: “Stuck in traffic right now, right in front of monument and rose, got the three suspects in it. I’m in my personal vehicle trying to get closer to get a tag. They just shot someone in that barber shop right there.”

