Victim In Barber Shop ‘Execution-Style’ Shooting Identified

January 11, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Barber Shop Shooting, Baltimore Homicide, Baltimore Police Department, Cody Boyd, Execution-Style Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was murdered ‘execution-style’ inside an east Baltimore barber shop Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Cody Boyd was waiting to get a haircut at A Cut Above All barber shop, when a trio of masked suspects ran into the barber shop, and shot Boyd several times in a business full of employees and other customers.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and are hoping surveillance video can help bring the killers behind bars.

The surveillance video even shows one of the suspects walking back the barber shop inside a second time to fire more shots, before running away.

2fd1847ebb784f11bff6fb4e0228d9551 Police Investigating Execution Style Shooting In East Baltimore

Police Surveillance Barber Shop Shooting

Police say the three masked men then took off in a 4-door red Nissan, and they are still on the run.

bb042d301a014562a9f5ba290c418d14 Police Investigating Execution Style Shooting In East Baltimore

Police were close to tracking down the vehicle just minutes after the shooting, and just blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

An off-duty officer spots the vehicle: “Stuck in traffic right now, right in front of monument and rose, got the three suspects in it. I’m in my personal vehicle trying to get closer to get a tag. They just shot someone in that barber shop right there.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia