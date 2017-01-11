Missing 3-Legged Dog, Falcon, Found Safe Near BWI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – UPDATE (1/11): A missing three-legged dog who ran away from BWI baggage claim has been found safe.

The family tells WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta that Falcon was found near where he was reported missing.

GREAT NEWS!! Missing dog Falcon has been FOUND! I'm told he was grabbed around 2:45 today, close to where he escaped! #WJZ #FindingFalcon pic.twitter.com/aLonTOEqOZ — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) January 11, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY (1/10):

A military family is on the search for their three-legged dog, who ran right out the door of BWI baggage claim Saturday night. This was a homecoming for 3-legged rescue, Falcon.

He’s a dog who has lived a tough life — and was meeting his new adopted family — going through some tough times of their own.

From a garbage dump in Houston, to the woods around BWI.

“I just want to find him, I just want him to come home.” The search is on for 3-legged rescue dog Falcon.

Saturday night, as his adopted family was picking him up for the first time, Falcon slipped his collar and bolted out of BWI.

“I ran after him. I dropped his crate and I ran after him,” says Falcon’s new owner Erin Bailey.

Adopted mom Erin Bailey was hoping for a joyous moment. Long-time rescuers, her family lost two beloved pets last year. Erin’s Air Force pilot husband was home from his year-long tour in Afghanistan for only a few days.

“My husband was really, really sad. Just about knowing that there’s someone that’s supposed to be in our care, a part of our family, who is cold and hungry and scared.”

Falcon was last seen wandering near the BWI rental car facility. They’re hoping his own scent and his own food might bring him home.

“We’re trying to keep him in one location, and by putting this here, we’re hoping that he will keep returning here,” says dog trapper Polly Wark.

Falcon’s foster family drove through the night from Houston to help. They rescued him from a garbage dump as a puppy.

Falcon had BB gun pellets in his torso and a limp arm that had to be amputated.

“He’s not like any other dogs we’ve fostered. He’s a special dog. I mean, he’s a three-legged dog,” says foster parent Angel Rodriguez

Now, a major effort is place to get Falcon back off the streets and to his forever home.

“It was a really, really tough couple days. Because we expected a joyous moment, says Bailey.

Falcon has been spotted in the area a few times, and a paw print was found this morning. Houston K-911 rescue is paying for the trapper.

If you see the dog, you are asked to call the dog’s owner, Erin, at 814-203-9537.

To donate to the efforts to help find Falcon CLICK HERE.

