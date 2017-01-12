6th Child’s Body Found After Baltimore House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ten members of the same family were caught in a fire in their three story home in northeast Baltimore in the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

The bodies of all six children who were at first unaccounted for after the blaze have now been recovered from the rubble.

They include a 9-month-old boy, a 2-year-old boy, 3-year-old twin girls, a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl.

Four other family members, including the mother, are currently hospitalized. A 4-year-old boy and a 5-year-old boy are in critical condition.

The condition of an 8-year-old little girl who helped get her brothers out the house has improved, and she may soon be released.

The father of the children was at work at the time of the fire, which occurred in the 4200 block of Springwood Avenue.

Fire and smoke was seen coming from all three floors of the building when crews arrived on the scene, eventually causing the roof to collapse and for each of the floors to collapse down onto the lower floor. The collapse scenario was “horrendous,” according to officials on the scene.

Maryland Congressmen Elijah Cummings issued a statement on the fire Thursday morning, saying one of his staff members was involved:

“I am asking that our entire community pray for my staff member, Katie Malone, and her young family. Katie has worked as a Special Assistant in my Catonsville office for nearly 11 years where she dutifully serves my constituents in the areas of immigration, postal services, and the military, including Service Academy nominations. I am grateful to the Baltimore City Fire Department and all those who responded quickly to the devastating fire. My staff is a family and this unimaginable tragedy is shocking and heartbreaking to us all. I again ask for your prayers.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family HERE.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as more information comes into our newsroom.

