WJZ BREAKING NEWS: Sixth child's body found following Baltimore house fire

Baltimore Police Dept. commits to sweeping policy changes from DOJ consent decree

American, British Men Indicted in Howard County Swatting

January 12, 2017 8:40 PM
Filed Under: British, Howard County Police

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man and a British subject have been indicted in a swatting incident in Howard County that left the victim injured after he was shot with rubber bullets by police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Zachary Lee of Catonsville and 19-year-old Robert Walker McDaid of Coventry, England, were indicted Wednesday.

Prosecutors say in February 2015, Lee and McDaid called a terrorism hotline. Authorities say the men told police that they were the victim, who was an acquaintance of Lee’s.

Officials say the men claimed the victim was armed and was holding hostages in an Ellicott City apartment. Howard County Police went to the apartment; the victim was shot with rubber bullets.

Lee was arrested Thursday. Prosecutors don’t know if McDaid was in custody.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia