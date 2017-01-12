American, British Men Indicted in Howard County Swatting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man and a British subject have been indicted in a swatting incident in Howard County that left the victim injured after he was shot with rubber bullets by police.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that 25-year-old Zachary Lee of Catonsville and 19-year-old Robert Walker McDaid of Coventry, England, were indicted Wednesday.

Prosecutors say in February 2015, Lee and McDaid called a terrorism hotline. Authorities say the men told police that they were the victim, who was an acquaintance of Lee’s.

Officials say the men claimed the victim was armed and was holding hostages in an Ellicott City apartment. Howard County Police went to the apartment; the victim was shot with rubber bullets.

Lee was arrested Thursday. Prosecutors don’t know if McDaid was in custody.