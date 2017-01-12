Arby’s to Sell Venison Sandwiches in Nebraska Next Week

WJZ BREAKING NEWS: Sixth child's body found following Baltimore house fire

January 12, 2017 9:21 PM
Filed Under: Arby's, Venison

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Fans of venison in Nebraska can go from the end of deer hunting season this weekend to sandwich hunting season at Arby’s next week.

Arby’s says it will sell its venison sandwiches at two of its Nebraska locations next week because people in the state clamored for the creation after an initial offering elsewhere last fall.

Arby’s says the venison steak sandwiches will be offered at a restaurant in Lincoln starting Wednesday. A day later, an Omaha restaurant will start selling them.

The restaurant chain says Nebraska residents called, emailed and spoke out online most about wanting venison sandwiches after they were briefly sold at 17 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia during the fall.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

