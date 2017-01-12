Baltimore Ties Record High (Set In 1890) For January 12

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A record high temperature set for our area in 1890 has been tied.

The temperature at BWI airport reached 70 degrees at 2:07 p.m.

We’re enjoying the effects of a warm front, according to WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams, but don’t expect the mild weather to last long.

A cold front will move through on Friday, and we could even get a wintry mix on Saturday morning into the afternoon.

