Baltimore’s Restaurant Week Begins Friday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re a “foodie,” the next 10 days (Jan. 13-22) should be something to savor here in Baltimore.

Winter Restaurant Week is here, and more than 100 restaurants are setting their tables just for you.

At Da Mimmo in Little Italy, their famous veal chop is on the prix fixe menu.

Ann Cricchio, owner of Da Mimmo, says winter Restaurant Week is a foodie’s dream.

“Everyone at Da Mimmo looks forward to Restaurant Week, including the staff and our loyal customers who put it on their calendars,” she says.

“We’re excited about attracting new diners to Da Mimmo and Restaurant Week really gives them the opportunity to come out and try our dishes and our atmosphere. If you live in downtown Baltimore we send our car to your house to pick you up and bring you. We want to give you the total dining package.”

She says the prix fixe menu provides an opportunity to try things you might not normally spring for.

“… if you add up each one of these appetizers, entrees and desserts it would add up to well over $50, so for three courses for $35 it really is a value.”

The tables are also set at Sabatino’s, where you can try the baked gnocchi or the legendary Bookmaker salad.

Lisa Morekas, the owner there, says she looks forward to Restaurant Week, as well.

“It draws new people in to try our food and brings regular customers back to try something new,” according to Morekas. “We are doing dinner at $33 this year. That enables us to showcase our best entree items at the lowest possible price.”

Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore, says Winter Restaurant Week encourages people to get out and about despite the cold.

“Winter time, a lot of us hunker down, we stay in,” he says. “This gives us an opportunity to tell about the great food scene here in Baltimore. We encourage our residents to come out… It’s a great opportunity to experience the restaurants but also to contribute to the economic vitality of Baltimore.”

For a complete list of the participating restaurants, visit BaltimoreRestaurantWeek.com.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook