Charges Dropped Against 2 Maryland Football Players

January 12, 2017 7:51 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Charges have now been dropped against two University of Maryland football players who were accused of firing BB guns at students on campus back in November.

Maryland wide receiver Darryl Turner, II, 19, of Glenarden, Maryland and running back Lorenzo Harrison, III, 19, of Clinton, Maryland were facing three counts of 2nd Degree Assault and three counts of Reckless Endangerment after being accused of shooting students on campus with a BB gun back on November 6th.

RELATED: Two Maryland Football Players Charged In Connection With BB Gun Assault

Officials say there was insufficient evidence to move the case forward, so all charges were dropped.

The two freshmen football stars were suspended from the team when they played the Ohio State Buckeyes last season.

The two were also teammates in high school. They both graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville.

