City Police Release Sketch of Rape Suspect

January 12, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore City Crime, Rape Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are searching for a suspect who raped a victim at gunpoint.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of North Hilton Street around 7:45 p.m., according to police.

The suspect is described as a light skin black male who looks to be in his early 20’s, 5-feet 8-inches to 6-feet tall with a slim build and wearing khaki pants and a black hoodie.

Detectives are asking that anyone who knows someone resembling the sketched depiction to call (410) 396-2076 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

