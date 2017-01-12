EmPOWER Maryland Saves Customers $4 Billion On Electric Bills

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A coalition is releasing a report on the impact of a Maryland initiative to increase energy efficiency.

The American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy released the report Thursday on EmPOWER Maryland.

The report shows that customers have saved more than $4 billion because of energy efficient improvements made through EmPOWER Maryland.

Under the initiative, the state has worked to reduce energy consumption by 15 percent.

