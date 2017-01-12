WJZ BREAKING NEWS: Six children "presumed dead" after overnight fire in Northeast Baltimore  

Man Who Forged Baseball Executive’s Signature Gets 4 Years

January 12, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Crimes, Michael Conway, mlb

NEW YORK (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted to forging the signature of a Major League Baseball executive as part of an office equipment leasing scam will serve four years in federal prison for the crime.

A federal court judge in Brooklyn sentenced 41-year-old Michael Conway on Wednesday after the Verona man pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud last February.

Conway forged the signature of New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon on phony lease agreements and bilked more than $4.5 million from an individual investor and a financial company.

Officials say Conway pocketed most of the money, which he used to party in luxury suites at Citi Field.

Conway blamed his behavior on drug and alcohol abuse. He now must pay $4.7 million in restitution to his victims.

 

