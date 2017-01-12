Mosby Refers CSU Officer-Involved Shooting To Carroll County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby will not prosecute the fatal shooting involving a Coppin State University police officer because of a potential conflict of interest.

Mosby announced Thursday that she will refer the case to the Office of the State’s Attorney for Carroll County.

This shooting happened near the edge of Coppin State University’s campus on December 13, 2016, and involved a CSU officer.

A Coppin State University police officer just happened to be driving down the street when he found himself in the middle of a shootout.

The officer was in a white car, traveling down Warwick Avenue. He turned right on Windsor Avenue, but couldn’t go anywhere because the car in front of him had stopped.

A teenager ran out of that car and opened fire on a moving car. That driver kept going. The Coppin officer then shot and killed the teen.

Mosby released the following statement:

“I must extend my sincere appreciation to Carroll County State’s Attorney Brian Deleonardo for his gracious assistance in the adjudication of this unfortunate incident. I have total confidence that State’s Attorney Deleonardo will thoroughly investigate the incident and pursue justice for the citizens of Baltimore City. Therefore, I must also thank the citizens of Carroll County for their cooperation and generosity.”

