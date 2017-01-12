TSA Sees Jump In Guns At BWI Airport Checkpoints

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Transportation Security Administration reports a 50 percent increase in the number of firearms detected at checkpoints at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport last year.

At BWI, TSA officers found 24 guns in 2016. Compare that to the 16 that were detected in 2015, which is a 50 percent increase.

Across the U.S. the TSA discovered 3,391 firearms in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints in 2016, which is up from the 2,653 that were detected in 2015.

The TSA reports 83 percent of those guns were loaded when they were detected.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook