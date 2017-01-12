Valentine’s Day Dinner For Two

Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner. It’s often said that the way to a person’s heart is through food. However, taking your special someone to a three course dinner can rack up a pretty hefty bill. Luckily you can achieve restaurant like quality meals for a fraction of the price in the comfort of your own home with these simple recipes. Bon Appétit!

First Course Prosciutto Wrapped Arugula Salad

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 6 minutes

Total Time: 16 minutes Ingredients 8 large shelled raw shrimp

8 slices of prosciutto

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 peach pit removed and sliced

2 cups of arugula

1 1/2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

crumbled feta cheese Directions Wrap each shrimp with a slice of prosciutto. Thread two wrapped shrimp on a metal or wooden skewer, soak in water for about 10 minutes. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.

Drizzle shrimp with one tablespoon of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill the shrimp on a grill or grill pan on each side until the shrimp become opaque.

In a medium bowl, toss the arugula with the balsamic vinegar. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Plate the arugula. Add the peaches, feta cheese, shrimp then serve.

Main Course Filet Mignon

Cook Time: 12 minutes

Inactive Time: 1 hour 10 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 22 minutes Ingredients 2 (6 oz) beef tenderloin filet mignon steaks, trimmed of fat

1 tablespoon of olive oil

salt and pepper Directions Let the stakes rest on the counter one hour before cooking. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cover both stakes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.

Heat a medium-sized skillet on high heat once the oven is heated. When the pan is hot, cook the steaks for two to two and a half minutes on both sides. Let the steaks sear for a full two minutes before moving.

Sear on all sides for a minute or so until browned on all sides.

Place the steaks in the oven and cook for four to five minutes. Check that the steaks are done by inserting a thermometer into the center; 125 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare or 130 for medium.

Let rest for five minutes before serving.

Sautéed Garlic Broccolini

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients 2 bunches of broccolini

6 cloves of peeled garlic, sliced thinly

1 1/2 teaspoons of extra virgin olive oil

kosher salt Directions Trim the broccolini stems one and a half inches and discard. Slice the broccolini lengthwise in half.

Bring a pot of water to a boil and cook the broccolini for two minutes. Then drain and rinse the broccolini under cold water to stop the cooking.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add the oil and garlic cooking until the garlic becomes golden, about one minute.

Add the drained broccolini, season with kosher salt and cook for one to two minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serve!

Crispy Skin Baked Potatoes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 60 minutes

Ingredients 2 baking potatoes

olive oil

kosher salt Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scrub the potatoes clean and pierce the potatoes with a fork two to three times per side. Pat the potatoes dry with a paper towel.

Brush the potatoes with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

Place them in the oven on a middle rack. Bake for 45-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, let cool for 5 minutes and cut lengthwise once cooled.

Dessert Caramel Bread Pudding

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 45 minutes Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for greasing

2 croissants, torn into pieces

1 large egg

2 tablespoon plus an extra 1/2 teaspoon of sugar

3/4 cup half-and-half

1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 soft caramel candies, chopped

2 oven proof tea or coffee cups Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lightly butter the cups. In a small bowl, fill half cup of croissant with small pieces and toss them with the melted butter.

In a medium-sized bowl, whisk the egg with two tablespoons of sugar until dissolved.

Whisk in the half and half along with the vanilla extract. Stir in the remaining croissant, torn into one inch pieces, and the chopped caramel.

Let the mixture sit, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes.

Pour the mixture into the two cups evenly and top with the buttered croissant pieces and remaining quarter teaspoon of sugar.

Place the cups in the oven and bake for 30 minutes until the bread pudding puffs above the rim of the cups. Let the pudding cool for a few minutes and serve warm.

