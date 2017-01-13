7-Year-Old Md. Boy Battling Cancer Becomes Cop For A Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is welcoming a 7-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer to the force, so he can be a cop for a day.

Elijah has been outfitted with his own uniform, complete with his name and a real badge.

Already Friday morning, he’s gotten the chance to sit in a motorcycle unit’s sidecar, drive a tactical robot, meet a K9 puppy in training, and meet a “real” ninja turtle.

Elijah learns to drive a tactical robot #elijahsfight pic.twitter.com/HRgcjqA3Ex — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 13, 2017

Elijah met 12-week Otto! The pup belongs to the commander of our K-9 unit. pic.twitter.com/OZRoFazaJD — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 13, 2017

First order of business – suiting up!! Elijah now has a uniform with his name and patches. #elijahsfight pic.twitter.com/8Qz0ZkmZGK — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 13, 2017

