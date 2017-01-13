7-Year-Old Md. Boy Battling Cancer Becomes Cop For A Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is welcoming a 7-year-old boy who is battling brain cancer to the force, so he can be a cop for a day.
Elijah has been outfitted with his own uniform, complete with his name and a real badge.
Already Friday morning, he’s gotten the chance to sit in a motorcycle unit’s sidecar, drive a tactical robot, meet a K9 puppy in training, and meet a “real” ninja turtle.
