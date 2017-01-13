Baltimore FBI Offers $5,000 for “Winter Hat” Robber

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Baltimore division of the FBI needs help identifying a man connected to a series of bank robberies across Central Maryland.

Investigators believe the same man is responsible for eight robberies in Baltimore City, County and Howard and Carroll Counties. Detectives say the suspect hands the bank employee a note announcing an armed robbery and demands money, while wearing winter hat.

The list of banks:

December 22, 2016 — Wells Fargo Bank, 860 North Rolling Road, Catonsville, Maryland

December 28, 2016 —SunTrust Bank, 612 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland

December 31, 2016 —BB&T Bank, 1300 Liberty Road, Eldersburg, Maryland

January 5, 2017 — M&T Bank, 5642 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, Maryland

January 6, 2017 —M&T Bank, 8200 Harford Road, Parkville, Maryland

January 7, 2017 —PNC Bank, 3757 Old Court Road, Pikesville, Maryland

January 10, 2017 — Capital One Bank, 9245 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

January 11, 2017 —M&T Bank, 705 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland

No one has been hurt in any of the robberies. Witnesses describe the suspect as a white man between 45 – 55 years old, between 5-feet 7-inches to 5-feet 9-inches tall, with a medium build.

If anyone has any information about the robber or robberies, you are asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest in this case.