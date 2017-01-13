Bush Twins Pen Letter Of Advice, Admiration To Obama Girls

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former President George W. Bush’s twin daughters, Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, who are now 35, have penned a letter of advice to President Barack Obama’s daughters, 18-year-old Malia and 15-year-old Sasha.

It was published Thursday on TIME magazine’s website.

It is full of advice for the Obama girls, who the twins say are “about to join [a] rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines.”

“Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House,” their 818-word letter begins.

Barbara and Jenna were 27 years old when their father left the White House. Malia and Sasha were 10 and 7, respectively, when they moved in.

“In eight years, you have done so much,” the letter goes on to say. “Seen so much. You stood at the gates of the Robben Island cell where South Africa’s Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for decades, your arms around your father. You traveled to Liberia and Morocco with your mom to talk with girls about the importance of education—girls who saw themselves in you, saw themselves in your parents, saw who they could become if they continued to study and learn. You attended state dinners, hiked in national parks, met international leaders and managed to laugh at your dad’s jokes during the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, all while being kids, attending school and making friends. We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease. And through it all you had each other. Just like we did.”

The letter from the twins encourages the Obama girls to “Take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change.”

Read the full letter HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook